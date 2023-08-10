The Quad Cities is among the housing markets in the U.S. that saw the biggest price increases from the first quarter of this year.

Nearly 60% of metro markets (128 out of 221) registered home price gains in the second quarter of 2023 as 30-year fixed mortgage rates swung between 6.28% and 6.71%, according to the most recent quarterly report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Of the 221 metro areas that were tracked, 5% registered double-digit price increases over the same period. This is down from 7% in the first quarter.

“Home sales were down due to higher mortgage rates and limited inventory,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. “Affordability challenges are easing due to moderating and, in some cases, falling home prices, while the number of jobs and incomes are increasing.”

The national median single-family existing-home price dropped 2.4% to $402,600, compared to last year. In the previous quarter, the year-over-year national median price declined 0.2%.

“Just like the weather, large local market variations exist despite the minor change in the national home price,” said Yun.

The South saw the largest share of single-family existing-home sales, 46%, in the second quarter, with year-over-year price depreciation of 2.2%. Prices increased 3.2% in the Northeast and 1.4% in the Midwest but decreased 5.8% in the West.

“Interestingly, price declines occurred in some of the fastest job-creating markets,” Yun said. “Prices in these areas are trying to land on better fundamentals after several years of skyrocketing increases. In fact, the number of homes receiving multiple offers, alongside continuing job and wage gains, signal price slides may already be a thing of the past.”

The top 10 metro areas with the largest year-over-year price increases all recorded gains of at least 10.4%, with six of those markets in the Midwest, including:

Fond du Lac, Wis. (25.3%)

New Bern, N.C. (19.7%)

Duluth, Minn.-Wis. (14.6%)

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, Iowa-Ill. (12.6%)

Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, Pa.-N.J. (11.7%)

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, Tenn.-Va. (11.5%)

Peoria, Ill. (11.5%)

Green Bay, Wis. (10.9%)

Trenton, N.J. (10.5%) and

Cape Girardeau, Mo.-Ill. (10.4%)

A lack of affordable homes has continued affect first-time buyers during the second quarter. A typical starter home that’s valued at $342,200 with a 10% down payment loan now has a monthly mortgage payment of $2,012, up 9.9% from the previous quarter’s payment amount of $1,830. This is an increase of more than $200, or 11.3%, from payments one year ago. First-time buyers usually spent 40.7% of their family income on mortgage payments, up from 37.1% in the previous quarter.

Families needed a qualifying income of at least $100,000 to afford a 10% down payment mortgage in 40.3% of markets, up from 33% in the prior quarter. However, families needed a qualifying income of less than $50,000 to afford a home in 6.3% of markets, a decrease from 10% in the previous quarter.

