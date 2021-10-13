60-year-old Davenport woman from Oct. 7 crash dies

Emergency vehicles respond to intersection of Locust Street and Lincoln Avenue around 4:56 p.m. 10-7-2021 after pedestrian struck by pickup truck.

The victim of an Oct. 7 car crash on Locust Street in Davenport has died.

Larita Hoeck, 60, of Davenport, succumbed to injuries sustained during the crash, police said Wednesday. This incident remains under investigation by the Traffic Safety Unit.

On Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at approximately 4:56 p.m., Davenport Police and Fire Departments and Medic EMS responded to the intersection of Locust Street and Lincoln Avenue in reference to a pedestrian who had been stuck by a vehicle.

Preliminary investigation indicates a pedestrian was walking westbound in the crosswalk when a pickup truck traveling eastbound on Locust Street, made a left turn northbound onto Lincoln Avenue, striking the pedestrian. The pedestrian, 60-year-old Larita Hoeck of Davenport, sustained life-threatening injuries on-scene and was transported to Genesis Hospital by Medic and was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals.

This incident remains under investigation by the Traffic Safety Unit. No further details are available at this time.