On Oct. 6, 2022, the Dixon Police Department began in an investigation into a report of a sexual abuse of a child. During the course of investigation Juan L. Lugo Jr, age 60, was identified as a suspect, according to a Friday release from Dixon police.

Juan L. Lugo

On Oct. 7, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Lugo was taken into custody in the 900 block of West 6th Street and charged with the following:

(2) Counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault, Class X Felony

(2) Counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, Class 2 Felony

Lugo was processed and taken to Lee County Jail. The Dixon Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Lee County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Shining Star Children’s Advocacy Center.

The charges are merely allegations and all parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

If anyone recognizes the subjects or has information, they are asked to contact the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488.) Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible up to $1,000 reward.