The 61 Drive In Theatre, south of Maquoketa, will open Friday for its 72nd season. It will be open Fridays and Saturdays, a news release says.



“The Bad Guys” (PG) followed by “The Lost City “ (PG-13) will be the features for opening

weekend.

This is Dennis Voy’s 50th anniversary of ownership of the theater, which is one of only four drive ins still operating across the state of Iowa.

Patrons can bring a radio and lawn chair while they watch the movie.

The theater also featured a family-friendly environment with free train rides, swing set, sand box, basketball court, wiffle ball diamond, tether ball, and volleyball for guests. In addition to a concession stand, customers may bring their own food and tailgate prior to the movie, the release says.

