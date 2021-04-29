61 Drive In Theatre opening for its 71st season

The 61 Drive In Theatre is opening for its 71st season on May 7.

Located just south of Maquoketa, the theater will be screening first run movies on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the 2021 summer season.

As one of only four drive ins in the State of Iowa, the 61 Drive In features a grass field so moviegoers can bring a radio and blanket or lawn chair to enjoy the show. They also come in handy if the night is a sellout, because you can still park outside the theater and walk in.

In addition to movies, the drive in also provides an evening of full family entertainment with free train rides, swing set, sand box, basketball court, whiffle ball diamond, tether ball, and volleyball court.

While the drive in has a concession stand that offers a large variety of treats and goodies, including the popular movie popcorn, customers are also welcome to bring their own food and tailgate before the movie.

Opening weekend will feature the movies “Tom & Jerry” and “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.”

For more information, visit the 61 Drive In Theatre website.