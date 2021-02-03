61 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death in Rock Island County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 61 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Wednesday.

The total number of cases in county is at 12,322 and deaths are at 295.

The latest victim of the coronavirus was a woman in her 80s who had been in the hospital.

There are currently 29 patients hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

  • 2 men in their 80s
  • 4 men in their 70s
  • 8 men in their 60s
  • 4 men in their 50s
  • 6 men in their 40s
  • 2 men in their 30s
  • 3 men in their 20s
  • 2 boys in their teens
  • 1 boy infant 1 or younger
  • 3 women in their 70s
  • 6 women in their 60s
  • 3 women in their 50s
  • 3 women in their 40s
  • 3 women in their 30s
  • 6 women in their 20s
  • 5 girls in their teens

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story