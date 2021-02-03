61 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 61 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Wednesday.
The total number of cases in county is at 12,322 and deaths are at 295.
The latest victim of the coronavirus was a woman in her 80s who had been in the hospital.
There are currently 29 patients hospitalized in the county.
The new cases are:
- 2 men in their 80s
- 4 men in their 70s
- 8 men in their 60s
- 4 men in their 50s
- 6 men in their 40s
- 2 men in their 30s
- 3 men in their 20s
- 2 boys in their teens
- 1 boy infant 1 or younger
- 3 women in their 70s
- 6 women in their 60s
- 3 women in their 50s
- 3 women in their 40s
- 3 women in their 30s
- 6 women in their 20s
- 5 girls in their teens
