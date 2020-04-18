64 employees at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics have contracted the coronavirus since February

In a press release Friday evening, University of Iowa Health Care announced that since February sixty-four employees have contracted the coronavirus. That includes four that tested positive Thursday.

This is not considered to be a spike in the coronavirus cases considering it was being tracked over a longer period of time.

University of Iowa Health Care employs around 15,000 people, meaning the sixty-four employees with confirmed cases of COVID-19 make up .4% of their total employee population.

“University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics remains one of the safest places in the area to deliver or receive care,” said spokesperson Molly Rossiter. “All of our staff have face coverings, know how to follow social distancing guidelines, and we screen employees and the limited visitors we have for symptoms. All of our COVID-19 patients are isolated and all of our staff who treat these patients are provided with the appropriate PPE every time.

“We continue to lead the state in our COVID-19 preparedness, treatment, and research,” said Rossiter. “We will continue to provide transparency in our numbers and do everything we can to keep our employees, patients, and community safe.”

University of Iowa Health Care continues to stress the importance of social distancing, washing your hands frequently, and not touching your face.

Due to HIPPA regulations, no other information regarding these cases will be shared.