64 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,276 new cases reported in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting the positive coronavirus tests of 1,276 more Iowans and the COVID-19-related deaths of another 64 Iowans.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10 a.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

A total of 269,020 Iowans have now tested positive for the coronavirus, including 1,276 in the last 24 hours. Of those who’ve tested positive, the state considers 219,073 to be recovered from the virus. A total of 1,322,133 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus; 20.3% of them tested positive. The statewide average positive rate for the last two weeks is 12.6%.

The number of Iowans who’ve died from COVID-19 now stands at 3,653 including 64 deaths reported on Tuesday morning. Of those who’ve died, 1,137 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 133 Iowa long term care facilities. That number is down eight from the previous day.

There are currently 651 Iowans hospitalized who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus, an increase of 12 patients from the previous day. One-hundred-forty patients are currently in the ICU who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus and 71 are on ventilators. There are 3,100 inpatient hospital beds, 414 ICU beds and 899 ventilators available in the state of Iowa.

Thirty-two of Iowa’s 99 counties have an average positive rate above 15% over the last 14 days.