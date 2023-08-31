The victim of a Wednesday Knox County fatality is Michael Patterson, age 64 from Galesburg.

Patterson died from a vehicle fire that was not related to a crash on Wednesday, Aug. 30, according to Knox County Sgt. Brad Davis. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 30, Knox County Deputies responded to a vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Knox Highway 25, south of Galesburg, and one victim was found dead inside the vehicle.

At this time, no foul play is suspected, said a Wednesday release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Assisting the Knox County Sheriff’s Office on this case was the Knoxville Fire Department, Illinois State Police, and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office.