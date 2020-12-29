65 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Tuesday 65 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths.
The total number of cases since the pandemic began is at 10,718.
Deaths are at 248 with latest victims of the coronavirus being a man in his 80s who had been hospitalized, and a woman in her 90s, a woman in her 80s, and two men in their 80s, all of whom had been living in long-term care facilities.
Currently, 42 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the county.
The new cases are:
- 3 women in their 90s
- 9 women in their 60s
- 3 women in their 50s
- 2 women in their 40s
- 9 women in their 30s
- 3 women in their 20s
- 4 girls in their teens
- 1 girl younger than 13
- 1 girl infant 1 or younger
- 3 men in their 80s
- 4 men in their 70s
- 3 men in their 60s
- 2 men in their 50s
- 1 man in his 40s
- 3 men in their 30s
- 5 men in their 20s
- 2 men in their teens
- 2 boys in their teens
- 4 boys younger than 13
- 1 boy infant 1 or younger
For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.
To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.