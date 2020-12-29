65 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Tuesday 65 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is at 10,718.

Deaths are at 248 with latest victims of the coronavirus being a man in his 80s who had been hospitalized, and a woman in her 90s, a woman in her 80s, and two men in their 80s, all of whom had been living in long-term care facilities.

Currently, 42 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the county.

The new cases are:

3 women in their 90s

9 women in their 60s

3 women in their 50s

2 women in their 40s

9 women in their 30s

3 women in their 20s

4 girls in their teens

1 girl younger than 13

1 girl infant 1 or younger

3 men in their 80s

4 men in their 70s

3 men in their 60s

2 men in their 50s

1 man in his 40s

3 men in their 30s

5 men in their 20s

2 men in their teens

2 boys in their teens

4 boys younger than 13

1 boy infant 1 or younger

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.