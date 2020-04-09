67,344 claim unemployment in Iowa last week

Iowa’s unemployment claims were 67,344 for the week of March 26 – April 4 reported by the U.S. Department of Labor. Of those claims, 64,187 were people who work and live in Iowa, and 3,147 who work in Iowa and live in another state.

The number of continuing unemployment claims is 97,962.

These are the industries that had the most claims:

Health care and social assistance (9,632)

Manufacturing (9,218)

Retail trade (8,088)

Accommodation and food service (7,123)

Construction (2,696)

Here's what's happened over past 3 weeks in Iowa during #COVIDー19 pandemic. Note how lodging and restaurants took huge hit first two weeks. Now it's health care. @WHOhd pic.twitter.com/4K9Te8xncB — Dave Price (@idaveprice) April 9, 2020

Iowans can file their initial and weekly unemployment insurance claim at the Iowa Workforce Development website.