Illinois State Police responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon off I-80 near Annawan in Henry County.

A 68-year-old woman is dead following a single-vehicle accident Wednesday in Henry County, Ill.

A 2018 Blue Nissan SUV was traveling east on Interstate 80 at Milepost 33, near Annawan, on July 20, 2022 at approximately 2:20 p.m. While on the exit ramp, the SUV left the roadway to the left and overturned, according to an Illinois State Police release Thursday.

The driver, Craig B. Ewald, a 78-year-old from Varna, Ill., was flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries, as was Martha K. Allen, 71, from Varna, who was a front seat passenger.

The rear passenger, a 68-year-old female from Mattoon, Ill., was pronounced deceased on scene by the Henry County Coroner. The ramp was closed for approximately five hours during the crash investigation, police said. The driver was cited for Improper Lane Usage.

No further information is available at this time.