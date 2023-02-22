Bettendorf School District administrators made their pitch Tuesday night for a bond issue of more than $69 million.

That money would be used to modernize a middle school building as well as add space for activities and classrooms at the high school.

The public meeting at Bettendorf Middle School was the first of two.

Both meetings are designed to let people know what the bond would pay for and how it would impact taxes.

The bond would cost homeowners $2.70 for every $1,000 of the assessed value of their homes.

That’s another $270 a year for a home valued at $100,000.

Bettendorf has one of the lower levies in the area.

People in the crowd wanted assurances the money would not be wasted.

The bond measure will be on the ballot March 7.

The district’s second meeting will be Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Bettendorf High School.