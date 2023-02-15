The Bettendorf Community School District invites the public for informational meetings regarding the March 7 district general obligation (GO) bond vote — Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Bettendorf Middle School and Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Bettendorf High School.

There will be an informational presentation beginning at 6 p.m. explaining how the projects were selected, school funding options, and potential tax impact on homeowners, according to a district release. District staff are looking forward to listening to participant perspectives and answering questions. The evening will conclude with the opportunity to tour the building to see the proposed project areas.

On Mach 7, voters in the Bettendorf school district will vote on the proposed $69.25-million general obligation bond for facility improvements.

On March 7, residents living within the Bettendorf Community School District in the cities of Davenport and Bettendorf will decide if they support the proposed general obligation bond with a property tax increase of up to $2.70 to help fund needed infrastructure improvements at Bettendorf Middle School and Bettendorf High School.

The monthly increase in property taxes for a homeowner with a $150,000 assessed value would be $17.97; the bill would increase $24.33 a month for a home worth $200,000, and $30.69 for a $250,000 home, the district said.

Bettendorf Middle School was identified as having need due to its aging 1960s infrastructure. The facility modernization plan includes additions to the school to address the need for larger classrooms to meet current learning environment standards. It also includes the demolition of the original 1960s building and its extremely outdated infrastructure and utilities.

The proposed Bettendorf High facility improvements include a renovation of the original fine arts classrooms, built in 1972, to support ADA compliance and current classroom standards. The plan adds activity and athletic facilities to help meet the needs of our students, athletes, and community. In addition, the plan develops needed classroom areas for career and technical education (CTE) opportunities to help better prepare students for their futures.

The $69.25-million bond issue would help fund the middle school and high school projects to be completed in the next five years. The district would use future SAVE (one cent sales tax) and PPEL (Physical Plant & Equipment Levy) reserves to fund 32.8% of the total costs of projects, and 20.7% of the high and middle school projects.

The district would plan to use future SAVE revenue and other financial resources to fund the Herbert Hoover and Paul Norton elementary projects in 2028 – 2031.

For more information, visit the district’s website HERE.