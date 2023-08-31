Enjoy a free weekend full of the culture of the Great Plains Native Americans this weekend in Hampton.

Illiniwek Park is hosting their sixth annual Tipi Gathering at the park on September 2-3. This family-friendly event lets visitors experience the rich culture of the Great Plains Native Americans.

Tipi tours, music, drum circles and traditional dancing will delight and educate visitors. Craft and food vendors will be on site all day. The schedule is the same for both days.

10 a.m. Tipi Gathering – 10 tipis will be on display at the Pavilion area

1 – 3 p.m. Drum Circle and dancing

4 – 6 p.m. Drum Circle and dancing

Illiniwek Park is located at 836 State Avenue in Hampton. For more information on the gathering, visit Illiniwek’s Facebook page.