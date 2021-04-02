6th Avenue in Moline closing for repairs as part of the I-74 bridge construction

Starting on Monday, April 5, 6th Avenue in Moline will be closed between 19th Street and the new I-74 on- and off-ramps.

That portion of 6th Avenue will be reconstructed to remove the dip in the road which will improve sightline distance and safety to motorists.

A detour around the construction will take motorists south on 16th Street, east on 7th Avenue, north on 23rd Street to 6th Avenue. An alternate route uses River Drive to 23rd Street to 6th Avenue.

Motorists traveling to Iowa can take the I-74 on-ramp on River Drive or use the connecting road at 7th Avenue to get to the 6th Avenue on-ramp.

Construction is expected to take approximately two months.

When 6th Avenue reopens, there will be two lanes to traffic. The striping at the intersection of 19th Street and 6th Avenue will also be updated to reflect the two through-lanes to 6th Avenue.