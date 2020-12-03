7 deaths, 126 new COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department is reporting seven additional deaths from COVID-19.

The number of deaths in the county from this virus is now 164.

“We offer our sincere condolences and comforting thoughts to the friends and families of these Rock Island County residents,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer of the Rock Island County Health Department.

A man in his 70s and a woman in her 50s, both of whom had been hospitalized, died, as did two women in their 90s, one man in his 90s and one man in his 60s living in long-term-care facilities, as well as one man in his 80s who died at home.

In addition, the health department reports 126 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 8,764. Currently, 77 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County.

The new cases are:

· 2 women in their 80s

· 3 women in their 70s

· 14 women in their 60s

· 12 women in their 50s

· 10 women in their 40s

· 18 women in their 30s

· 11 women in their 20s

· 5 women in their teens

· 3 girls younger than 13

· 2 girl infants 1 or younger

· 1 man in his 90s

· 1 man in his 80s

· 3 men in their 70s

· 10 men in their 60s

· 3 men in their 50s

· 9 men in their 40s

· 7 men in their 30s

· 5 men in their 20s

· 1 man in his teens

· 4 boys in their teens

· 2 boys younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

The Rock Island County Health Department asks that you:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow