7-year-old dies of apparent stab wounds, suspect held on murder charge

A 29-year-old Galesburg woman was in custody Sunday on a first-degree murder charge after Galesburg police found a 7-year-old girl dead from apparent knife wounds.

Hazel L. Ivy was being held in Knox County Jail after police responded earlier Sunday to the 1500 block of McKnight Street to an “unknown problem with a child,” a news release says.

After police found the deceased girl, the Galesburg Police Department, Knox County Sherriff’s office, Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Illinois State Police conducted an investigation. Ivy then was arrested.