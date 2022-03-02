Two Davenport brothers fell through the ice Monday while fishing, and one died as a result.

On Feb. 28, 2022, at 5:07 p.m., Des Moines County Sheriff’s deputies — along with the Mediapolis Fire Department — responded to an address in rural Mediapolis (64 miles south of Davenport), after receiving a 911 call from a male asking for help. Sheriff deputies and fire personnel arrived and found an adult male clinging to the ice who had fallen through the ice while fishing.

After pulling this subject to safety, it was learned that a second male had also fallen through the ice and was still under the water. Mediapolis Fire Department used their training and equipment to begin searching for this second subject. At 6:35 p.m., the second man was pulled from the water. Both were transported to the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center.

The two were brothers, Patrick and Michael Vaughn, ages 69 and 71, from Davenport. Patrick Vaughn, 71, was pronounced deceased at Southeast Iowa Medical Center upon arrival, according to a Wednesday release.