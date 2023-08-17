Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting in Rock Island.

Rock Island Police responded to the 1800 block of 13th Street on Wednesday around 10:47 p.m. after a 911 call reporting a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found a 71-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm and lower back.

Officers provided first aid until paramedics from the Rock Island Fire Department arrived and transported the victim to UnityPoint Health-Trinity in Rock Island.

Police say the victim had a confrontation with several kids that he was removing from his home. One of the kids allegedly produced a handgun and shot him, according to police.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.