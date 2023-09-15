Chhabria Harris, the woman facing multiple charges after drunk driving on the I-74 bridge bike and pedestrian path, was in Rock Island County Court Friday afternoon for a plea hearing, but she didn’t enter a plea.

Harris, 47, of East Moline, is charged in connection with the deaths of two young men after drunk driving in an SUV on the 14-foot-wide path between Bettendorf and Moline on May 22, 2022. Police were dispatched to the pedestrian walkway on the new I-74 bridge in Moline at approximately 1:56 a.m. on Sunday, May 22.

The I-74 bridge bike and pedestrian path, seen with the old bridge before it was torn down.

Ethan L. Gonzalez, 21, of Moline, was declared dead at the scene, and Anthony M. Castaneda, 18, of Moline died four days later from his injuries after also being struck by Harris’s vehicle.

Her defense attorney Friday said she planned to file a petition Oct. 18 in a motion to review Harris’s detention. Judge Frank Fuhr said a hearing on that motion will be scheduled for Oct. 24 at 1:30 p.m. on her detention status. He expected another hearing would be scheduled Nov. 8 on whether Harris would be scheduled for trial.

In early June 2022, she did plead not guilty to the charges against her and requested a jury trial.