75 cats removed from home

Around 75 cats were removed from a home Tuesday morning.

The Monmouth Police Department responded to several reports of a large feline population around 8 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of West 3rd Avenue.

According to police, the information indicated an estimate in excess of 75 felines living within the residence and also suggested that the living conditions inside the residence were detrimental to the health of the occupants.

The Monmouth Police Department obtained a warrant to enter the residence to inspect the conditions and to remove the cats.

The residents received health evaluations by on-scene medical personnel. The cats were safely transported to a secure location, where they are currently undergoing observation and treatment by veterinary personnel.

The Monmouth Fire Department, Galesburg Hospitals Ambulance Service, Western Illinois Animal Rescue, Monmouth Small Animal Hospital, Monmouth City Hall, Warren County Sheriff’s Department and Holy Family OSF Medical Center – Bridgeway assisted.