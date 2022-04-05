A 75-year-old woman was killed in a Monday morning crash on Illinois Route 40 south of Star Road, Whiteside County.

At about 10:05 a.m. Monday, April 4, 2022, a 2013 Silver Buick LaCrosse was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 40 south of Star Road. A 2020 Freightliner Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer was traveling northbound at the same location, and a 2019 Maroon Chrysler Pacifica Van was following behind the truck.

For unknown reasons, the Buick (driven by Laurel M. Megli, 69-year-old female from Deer Grove, Ill.) crossed the center line and sideswiped the truck, according to a police report. Megli lost control and collided head on with the Chrysler van, driven by Cheryl A. Wolf, a 75-year-old female from Walnut, Ill.

Wolf was pronounced deceased on scene by the Whiteside County Coroner. Megli was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, and the truck was driven by Max A. Sloniger, 69-year-old male from Livonia, Mo., who was not injured.

Wolf’s van had three passengers from Walnut, Ill. — Treva Kennedy, 53-year-old female; Tiana Kennedy, 23-year-old female, and a four-year-old boy — who all were transported to an area hospital with injuries, police said.

Megli, the Buick driver, was issued a citation for Improper Lane Usage, and additional charges pending further investigation, according to police.