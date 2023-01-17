The Moline Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle traffic crash in the 2400 block of 39th Avenue that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

On Jan. 17, 2023 at approximately 2:24 p.m., Moline Police responded to a report of a single-car crash. A maroon Buick had been driven by a 76-year-old woman, who was the sole occupant.

The driver suffered a medical event that caused the vehicle to crash into Aramark Refreshments, police said. The driver was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The woman was conscious and able to speak with investigators, but is in serious condition, Tuesday’s release said.

The Moline Police Department Traffic Unit is conducting an investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 309-797-0401.