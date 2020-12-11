77 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,057 new cases in Iowa

IOWA — The Iowa Department of Public Health is confirming the COVID-19 related deaths of 77 more Iowans and the positive test results of another 2,057 Iowans for the coronavirus.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Thursday and 10:00 a.m. Friday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The 2,057 new cases of the coronavirus raise the statewide total of those who’ve contracted the virus to 253,085. Of those, the state considers 183,208 to have recovered from the virus. To date, 1,273,641 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus; 19.8% of them tested positive.

A total of 3,197 Iowans have now died from the coronavirus, including 77 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Of those who’ve died, 1,132 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 141 outbreaks at Iowa long term care facilities. That’s a decrease of one facility since yesterday.

There are 833 Iowans currently hospitalized who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus. That is a decrease of 31 patients from yesterday. There are 175 patients in the intensive care unit and 97 on ventilators. There are 2,980 inpatient hospital beds available statewide as well as 352 ICU beds and 864 ventilators.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans. It includes more data about patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19, such as age break downs as well as whether the primary diagnosis or reason the patient is hospitalized, is due to the virus or another medical issue. You can find that information here.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.