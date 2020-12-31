78 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 78 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths on Thursday.

The total number of cases in county is at 10,846 and deaths are at 256.

The latest victims of the coronavirus are: a man in his 70s who died at home; a man in his 80s who had been hospitalized; and a man in his 90s, a woman in her 90s, and two women in their 80s, all of whom died in a long-term care facility.

“December has been a particularly sorrowful month. In all, 105 Rock Island County residents died this month,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Losing a loved one at any time is horrible, but around the holiday season, it is particularly difficult. We send our deepest condolences to these families and to everyone who has lost someone dear to them this year.”

There are currently 47 patients hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

1 woman in her 100s

5 women in their 90s

5 women in their 80s

5 women in their 70s

6 women in their 60s

7 women in their 50s

3 women in their 40s

8 women in their 30s

9 women in their 20s

1 woman in her teens

2 girls in their teens

2 girls younger than 13

1 man in his 90s

4 men in their 80s

1 man in his 70s

4 men in their 60s

4 men in their 50s

4 men in their 40s

1 man in his 30s

4 men in their 20s

1 boy younger than 13

