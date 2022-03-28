At approximately 8:47 a.m. Sunday, March 27, Morrison Police responded to a single motor vehicle crash in the 200 block of South Orange Street, Morrison.

The driver, R. Everett Pannier, age 79, of Morrison, was southbound on South Orange Street, traveled off the east side of the roadway and struck a tree, according to a Monday release. Everett was transported to the Morrison Community Hospital by CGH EMS and then airlifted by Medforce to Javon Bea Hospital – Riverside (Rockford).

A passenger, Nancy K. Pannier, 78, of Morrison, was transported to Morrison Community Hospital by MCH EMS, where she was pronounced dead, police said. This crash remains under investigation by the Morrison Police Department.

Morrison Police were assisted by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, Morrison Fire Department, MCH EMS, CGH EMS, Medforce and Hunter’s Towing.