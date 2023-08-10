Beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14th, 7th Avenue in Rock Island just west of 38th Street will be closed due to maintenance on Augustana College’s pedestrian bridge.

Travel delays can be expected at or near this location. Pending favorable weather, the

anticipated date of completion and resumption of normal traffic will be the end of the day

on Wednesday, August 16th, according to a city of Rock Island release Thursday.

Please follow all posted signs for detour directions as needed. The city of Rock Island is sorry for any inconvenience and appreciates the patience and consideration of the traveling public.