8 arrested during multi-state drug, gun raids

Burlington Police held a news conference about a multi-state drug case on Wednesday. Six handguns and five long guns were seized in Iowa, Illinois and Texas. Seven were from Burlington.

Eight people were arrested — four in Burlington. Others were arrested across state lines.

Search warrant executions were carried out in seven locations in Burlington and West Burlington, while additional warrants were executed in Chicago, Dallas and Iowa City.

Schools were placed on lockdown during the raids.

