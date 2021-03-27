8-month-old boy found safe after AMBER alert Saturday morning

After Dolton, Ill., police issued an AMBER alert Saturday morning, an 8-month-old baby has been found safe.

Dolton Police confirmed a child abduction shortly after 7:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of Sibley Boulevard in Dolton, just west of the expressway Interstate 94 and immediately south of the city limits of Chicago.

The baby, named Braiden Waters, was in a car seat in the rear of a rental car when an unidentified man took off with the vehicle, which was seen northbound on Lincoln Avenue.

The baby was found about noon.