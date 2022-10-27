Eight people from Burlington have been sentenced to federal prison for their role in conspiring to distribute drugs in the Burlington area. The conspiracy started by at least December 1, 2019 and continued until November 2, 2021. Those who were sentenced as part of this conspiracy to distribute include:

• Kendric Centrall Childs, age 35, was sentenced to 25 years of imprisonment and 10 years of supervised release.

• Rudolph Sinclair Allen, age 37, was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment and five years of supervised release.

• Clyde Macks Stewart, Jr., age 51, was sentenced to 17 years of imprisonment and five years of supervised release.

• Demetrius Antre Goudy, age 42, was sentenced to 18 years of imprisonment and five years of supervised release.

• Marcus Allen Johnson, age 46, was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment and five years of supervised release.

• Gregory Jermain Johnson, age 36, was sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment and five years of supervised release.

• Brian Keith Davis, age 42, was sentenced to 10 1/2 years of imprisonment and five years of supervised release; and

• Julie Jeanne Mason, age 54, was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment and three years of supervised release.

From top, left to right: Kendric Centrall Childs, Rudolph Sinclair Allen, Clyde Macks Stewart, Jr., Demetrius Antre Goudy, Marcus Allen Johnson, Gregory Jermain Johnson,

Brian Keith Davis, Julie Jeanne Mason

According to court documents, Gregory Johnson, Marcus Johnson, and Rudolph Sinclair were the “middlemen” for the group and received large quantities of ice methamphetamine from Kendric Childs, the main drug source, along with another individual who has not yet been apprehended. Gregory Johnson, Allen, and Marcus Johnson either sold quantities of ice methamphetamine themselves or provided it to lower-level dealers such as Goudy, Stewart and Davis for distribution. Mason was identified as a drug courier for the group. On January 24, 2020, Mason was stopped in Arizona while transporting approximately 362 pounds of ice methamphetamine. Mason admitted the ice methamphetamine was bound for Burlington. At the time, this was the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s largest single seizure of ice methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by Southeast Iowa Narcotics Taskforce, Burlington Police Department, West Burlington Police Department, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Drug Enforcement Administration, Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson County Drug Taskforce, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Drug Taskforce, Muscatine County Drug Taskforce, Iowa State Patrol and Arizona Department of Public Safety. U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement.