An 8-year-old boy was injured Friday in a car/pedestrian crash, according to a news release from Moline Police.

About 6:30 p.m., Moline Police responded to a traffic crash in the 2300 block of 27th Street. A black Honda Ridgeline was traveling south on 27th Street when an 8-year-old boy ran into the roadway and was struck by the car, the release says.

The release says the injured child was transported by the Moline Fire Department to a hospital, The child’s parent was with him at the time of the crash. The parent reported that they were walking to a local business nearby.

Moline Police interviewed the driver and witnesses and determined that the child ran into the roadway in front of the Honda. The initial investigation estimated that the vehicle was traveling around 15 mph, the release says.

The driver, a 53-year-old East Moline man, was cooperative with the investigation, and no charges were filed, the release shows.

The child is still hospitalized in stable condition with nonlife threatening injuries, the release says.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or Moline Police at 309-797-0401.