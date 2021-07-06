80% of Iowa Restaurants Still Understaffed According to New Survey

According to a new survey from the Iowa Restaurant Association, 80% of Iowa Restaurants are still operating while understaffed, and over half of them are electing to not reopen to full capacity due to the lack of help.

Jessica Dunker, president and CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association, said today that a large reason many Iowa restaurants remain short-staffed is because of workers switching job industries and not returning to the restaurant industry. Even with the unemployment rate dropping in certain parts of Iowa, including Scott County, new workers aren’t entering or returning to the restaurant industry at a large enough scale for many restaurants to operate at full capacity.

Dunker says that now in order to combat the lack of employees, restaurants are looking to hire younger workers to fill some of the empty positions. It is also anticipated that some restaurants should regain parts of their staffs in the fall when parents who are taking time off this summer to watch their children are able to go back to work.