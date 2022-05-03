Question: How many times have we hit 80° or warmer this year?

Answer: Only 1 time!

That’s about to change next week though, as temps are set to soar into the lower 80s beginning Monday.

The stretch lasts for a few days as we’re looking at well above normal temps (for a change.)

The normal high right now is going from 69° to 70°. But we do better then that for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (Thursday’s highs will be in the 70s.)

So far the only day in the 80s has been April 23rd when it was 85°.