The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding an 83 year old man from Grand Mound with dementia who went missing this morning.

(Clinton County Sheriff’s Office)

On September 3 at about 8 a.m., Clinton County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a man missing from Grand Mound, Iowa. James Lawyer is on foot and was last seen south of Grand Mound in the 2100 block of 270th Street. He is 83 years old and was last seen wearing multicolor blue plaid pants and a red sweater with a blue t-shirt under it He is 5’7” tall and weighs about 147 pounds. He has dementia and is hard of hearing.

If you have seen Lawyer, picked him up and took him somewhere or have any information, call the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at (563) 242-9211, option 2.