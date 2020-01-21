84-year-old veteran evicted from his home: Now sleeping in van

A sad situation for a local man in his 80’s. He now finds himself homeless.



Norman Poppe is an 84-year-old Veteran who was evicted from his apartment in Davenport. He says he couldn’t pay his rent last month because his medical bills took his money.

Now he’s living in his van with his dog Charlie. That’s where he spent the last three nights.

“I just couldn’t pay last month’s rent so they said they would have to get rid of me, as the medical bills piled up I just knew it was going to be a rough time.” says Poppe.

A rough time he says it has been. He says one of the things that has been getting him through this difficult time is the experience he has while serving in the arm

“That helped. I have reclining seats so I can sleep over night, and I wrap me and my dog up in blankets.”

All of Poppe’s belongings were outside his apartment in boxes.

“The police brought a few men to come and move this out for me and all I had to do was watch it go,” he says.

He also has family here including his daughters, but he says they do not know about his current situation.

“I haven’t been in contact with them for the last few days. I leave a message on the tape machine but they don’t call back.” he says.

Surrounding Poppe were are his life possessions furniture, tools and pots, and pans that he will have to sort through himself.

“There’s a lot of clutter I have to go through, and then I’m going to travel to New Mexico as soon as I get my checks, in a couple of weeks.”

Poppe says he is doing okay, but as were speaking with him he became emotional about what’s going to happen from here.”

“Oh the changes — but I think I’ll enjoy the trip in a couple of weeks.

We have received several calls from some of you about how you can help. We are reaching out to multiple agencies, ans organizations to sort this out to help Poppe get the help he needs.