83 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death in Rock Island County

Note: The number of new cases and overall total of cases has been changed after receiving a corrected number from the Rock Island County Health Department.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 83 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Monday.

There are now 4,757 cases overall in the county.

The total number of deaths is at 104 with the reported passing of a man in his 40s at home due to COVID-19.

There are currently 36 patients hospitalized.

The new cases are:

  • 4 women in their 70s
  • 3 women in their 60s
  • 10 women in their 50s
  • 7 women in their 40s
  • 11 women in their 30s
  • 7 women in their 20s
  • 1 woman in her teens
  • 3 girls in their teens
  • 3 girls younger than 13
  • 2 men in their 70s
  • 6 men in their 60s
  • 8 men in their 50s
  • 4 men in their 40s
  • 6 men in their 30s
  • 5 men in their 20s
  • 1 boy in his teens
  • 2 boys younger than 13

