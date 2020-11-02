83 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death in Rock Island County

Note: The number of new cases and overall total of cases has been changed after receiving a corrected number from the Rock Island County Health Department.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 83 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Monday.

There are now 4,757 cases overall in the county.

The total number of deaths is at 104 with the reported passing of a man in his 40s at home due to COVID-19.

There are currently 36 patients hospitalized.

The new cases are:

4 women in their 70s

3 women in their 60s

10 women in their 50s

7 women in their 40s

11 women in their 30s

7 women in their 20s

1 woman in her teens

3 girls in their teens

3 girls younger than 13

2 men in their 70s

6 men in their 60s

8 men in their 50s

4 men in their 40s

6 men in their 30s

5 men in their 20s

1 boy in his teens

2 boys younger than 13

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.