83 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death in Rock Island County

Note: The number of new cases and overall total of cases has been changed after receiving a corrected number from the Rock Island County Health Department.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 83 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Monday.
There are now 4,757 cases overall in the county.
The total number of deaths is at 104 with the reported passing of a man in his 40s at home due to COVID-19.
There are currently 36 patients hospitalized.
The new cases are:
- 4 women in their 70s
- 3 women in their 60s
- 10 women in their 50s
- 7 women in their 40s
- 11 women in their 30s
- 7 women in their 20s
- 1 woman in her teens
- 3 girls in their teens
- 3 girls younger than 13
- 2 men in their 70s
- 6 men in their 60s
- 8 men in their 50s
- 4 men in their 40s
- 6 men in their 30s
- 5 men in their 20s
- 1 boy in his teens
- 2 boys younger than 13
