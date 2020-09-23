856 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths reported in Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting the deaths of eight more Iowans from COVID-19 and the positive test results of 856 more Iowans.

The numbers are based on data reported on the state’s coronavirus tracking website between 10:00 a.m. Tuesday and 10:00 a.m. Wednesday. The reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period as the figures could included backdated data that is newly recorded.

The 856 new cases push the statewide total to 82,006 Iowans who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus. The state considers 60,296 of those individuals to be recovered from the virus. 750,943 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus; eighty-nine-point-one-percent of them tested negative.

The state’s positive rate for Tuesday was 10.2% among 4,431 lab tests received yesterday in Iowa.

The deaths of eight more Iowans pushes the statewide death toll from COVID-19 to 1,293 individuals. Of those who’ve died, 674 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 41 outbreaks affecting 952 residents and staff members at Iowa long term care facilities.

There are currently 301 Iowans hospitalized who’ve tested positive for COVID-19. That includes 77 patients in the ICU and 37 patients on ventilators. There are currently 2,900 in-patient hospital beds available in Iowa as well as 419 ICU beds and 760 ventilators.

Thirteen Iowa counties now have an average positive rate over 15% in the last 14-days. Governor Reynolds established 15% average positivity rate as a threshold for schools to meet to apply for online-only learning, but she has since said it is just a guideline, not a requirement.

The list of counties includes: Sioux, Lyon, Osceola, Crawford, Sac, Plymouth, Ida, Henry, Audubon, Fremont, Winnebago, Dubuque and Woodbury counties.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.