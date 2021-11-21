86 evacuated, 1 injured in apartment fire

Over 80 people were evacuated and one person injured during a fire at the Muscatine Tower apartments Sunday morning.

It happened just before 10 a.m. in an apartment on the seventh floor of the building.

Around 9:44 a.m., the Muscatine Joint Communications Center (MUSCOM) was notified of the blaze at 106 E. 6th Street.

Upon arrival, the Muscatine Fire Department found one person inside the apartment with injuries.

Crews were successfully able to rescue the individual and transport him to Trinity Muscatine for treatment.

According to the fire department, the sprinkler system worked, and the fire was contained to the apartment.

They say, after the fire was extinguished, the sprinkler system was turned off, and the building was evacuated.

The building suffered extensive smoke and water damage from the fire and was still without power Sunday afternoon.

Due to the damage, 86 residents from the apartment building were evacuated and transported to either local hotels or local relatives’ homes.

The American Red Cross, Salvation Army of Muscatine County and Muscatine Non-Emergency Transport assisted with arranging and transports of residents.

Muscatine Fire Department was assisted by units from Fruitland Fire Department and Wilton Fire Department, along with the Muscatine Police Department.

Salvation Army of Muscatine County also assisted with the evacuated residents.

Muscatine Tower Apartments is currently working to restore the sprinkler system to the complex and beginning cleanup operations.