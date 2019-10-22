87 year old man hikes the 320 mile Rock River Trail

Lyle Lidholm has hiked the 320 mile Rock River Trail. His journey started on September 1st and concluded this afternoon where there was a celebration at the Stoney Creek Hotel.

At 87 years old, Lindholm is the oldest and only person to hike the Rock River Trail. He ran into plenty of obstacles along they way like being attacked by a dog and dealing with inclement weather.

Lindholm gained a passion for hiking back in his days in Boy Scouts and has hiked thousands of miles in his life. He is unsure if this will be his last hike.