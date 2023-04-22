More than 600 area eighth-graders will embark on an immersive occupational journey during the Welcome to the Real World and Career Exploration event at 9 a.m. April 28 on Carl Sandburg College’s Main Campus in Galesburg, according to a news release.

The event, hosted by Sandburg in cooperation with the University of Illinois Extension and Regional Office of Education No. 33, will inspire students’ aspirations and prepare them for the challenges and opportunities of the future while introducing them to diverse career options.

The Welcome to the Real World portion of the event simulates the implications of career choices and financial decisions, empowering students with a better understanding of how their choices can impact their financial futures.

In the Career Exploration portion, students will hear from professionals in a wide variety of career clusters, allowing them to learn about necessary education and training, connect with these industry experts and gain invaluable insights into the paths they took to achieve success in their careers.

This partnership between Sandburg, the U of I Extension and ROE No. 33 underscores the commitment of these organizations to provide students with exceptional opportunities for growth and learning. More than 100 volunteers will be part of helping area students throughout this captivating career experience.

For more information, contact Tracy Engstrom, coordinator of career development at Sandburg, at 309-341-5246 or tengstrom@sandburg.edu or Shelby Carlson from the U of I Extension at srcarls2@illinois.edu.