9/11 remembrance set for Freedom Trees Site

Members of the Clinton Police and Fire Department Color Guards present the American flag during the 15n anniversary commemoration in 2016.

As the 20-year anniversary approaches of Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers, Pentagon, and United Flight 93, citizens of Clinton County and the surrounding area will remember Patriot Day with a commemorative service at the Freedom Trees Site at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.

The Freedom Trees Site is at the junction of Millcreek Parkway and Main Avenue in Clinton, a news release says. Clinton Trees Forever planted trees and created the living legacy to honor victims of 9/11. A permanent memorial plaque in front of the flag poles reads, “A visible symbol of life and hope that reminds us of our nation’s enduring strength and lasting tribute to those who lost their life that day.”

Since Sept. 11, 2001, one-year, five-year, 10-year, and 15-year remembrance ceremonies have been held at the site.

The public is invited to the event hosted by Clinton Trees Forever, Clinton Police and Fire Departments, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Clinton.

The River City Municipal Band and local singers will provide music. Mayor Scott Maddasion will provide a welcome and the Rev. Ron Lott will lead the opening prayer. The American, State of Iowa, and Tree City USA 30-year flags will be raised during the ceremony.

Chuck Wehrli, retired fire captain from Naperville, Ill., will provide the keynote address. He was mobilized to respond to the terrorist attacks in New York City, and will share thoughts about his experience at Ground Zero.

A traditional bell ceremony will be conducted by the Clinton Fire Department Honor Guard in memory of those who lost their lives that day. The local AMVETS Post will perform a 21-gun salute and Bill Hall will sound “Taps.”

The ceremony will conclude with Sister Marilyn Huegerich leading a closing prayer and Derek Grant, Quad City piper, playing the bagpipes during the ending procession.

This event is free and open to everyone. Parking is available at Eagle Heights Elementary School, 1350 Main Ave., with a shuttle provided by the Clinton MTA. Event seating is limited, so participants should bring lawn chairs.