Moline Fire Chief Steven R. Regenwether has announced nine Moline Firefighters have been sworn in and will begin their careers with the department, a news release says.

The culmination of the recruitment process began last year with enhancements to the application process and recruitment, which were followed by a written exam, agility test, and oral

interview. The newly hired firefighters will undergo an extensive fire and medical training program.

(Moline Fire Department)

“This onboarding will ensure they are ready to serve and protect our community. This group come from all walks of life, including former military, medical professionals, engineers, and more. They will now embark on a rewarding career as Moline’s bravest,” Regenwether said in the release.

“I’m grateful for all the efforts of our city leaders in making firefighter/paramedic recruitment a top priority for our citizens. Our mission is to ensure the Moline citizens receive quick and efficient fire and emergency responses. As a result, our recruitment campaign has been a collaborative effort of many partners to find qualified individuals for the fire service. The department would like to thank our mayor, city leaders, staff & the Board of Fire Commissioners

for their support and encouragement. Lastly, we thank these firefighters for accepting the calling to this distinguished career,” Regenwether said.