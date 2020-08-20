9 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Iowa, 333 new cases identified

The Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows nine more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and 333 new cases of the virus have been diagnosed.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Wednesday and 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

The IDPH says the numbers on the site are now corrected after a glitch in its reporting of the numbers that was discovered by an Iowa City nurse practitioner and an underreporting of negative tests at a clinic in Webster County was discovered.

The number of new positive COVID-19 tests reported for the time period brings the total number of positive tests to 53,830 Over the last 24 hours, 6,985 test results have been reported to the IDPH.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the IDPH reports 42,316 are recovered. That means 348 people were reported as recovered in the last 24 hours.

The overall positivity rate for testing to date is at 9.3%. That’s down slightly from the previous day.

These results stem from testing of 576,953 individuals thus far.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 1,012 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 542 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 33 long term care facilities in Iowa.

There are 300 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s up by just one from the previous day. Eighty-nine of those patients are in intensive care with 31 of them on ventilators.

Statewide, there are 2,920 inpatient hospital beds available and 451 ICU beds available. There are also 764 ventilators available across the state.

According to a message on the state’s COVID-19 website, hospitalization numbers may fluctuate due to long term care facilities moving residents to hospitals due to power outages from last week’s derecho.

One county in Iowa now has a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. That is Plymouth County in western Iowa, with 17.4%.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 2,950 people who tested positive out of the 45,569 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state has also begun releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.