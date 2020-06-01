9 p.m. curfew put in place for Scott County Local News Posted: Jun 1, 2020 / 09:27 AM CDT / Updated: Jun 1, 2020 / 09:27 AM CDT A 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew has been put in place for all of Scott County until further notice. The @DavenportPolice issued the 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew until further notice. People going to and from work are exempt from this. @Local4NewsWHBF— Taylor Boser Local 4 News (@tmboser) June 1, 2020 #BREAKING Scott County will remain in curfew from 9 pm to 5 am effective today until further notice. @Local4NewsWHBF— Palak Barmaiya (@PalakBarmaiya) June 1, 2020 Watch the full news conference: