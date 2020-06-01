1  of  3
Breaking News
Police officer who was shot ‘doing well and in good spirits’ 9 p.m. curfew put in place for Scott County Chaos overnight in Davenport: 2 homicides, 45 serious disturbance calls, shelter-in-place request
1  of  2
Live Updates
COVID-19 cases in Illinois & Iowa Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

9 p.m. curfew put in place for Scott County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew has been put in place for all of Scott County until further notice.

Watch the full news conference:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss