Even though consumer fireworks like Roman candles and sky lanterns are illegal in Illinois, residents on both sides of the river have been setting off fireworks for days, keeping neighbors awake and upsetting dogs and people with PTSD. Using consumer fireworks at home can be dangerous; according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, 11 people were killed by fireworks in 2022 and 10,200 people were injured.

In the Quad Cities, there haven’t been any fatalities directly related to the use of fireworks, according to spokespeople for both area hospitals. Todd Mizener, Senior Communications Specialist – Media Relations, Corporate Communications & Marketing with Genesis Health Systems said the Genesis Emergency Department in Davenport had one fireworks-related injury on Tuesday. That patient was later transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals. The Genesis Emergency Department in Bettendorf had zero fireworks-related injuries. There is no report from the Genesis Emergency Department in Silvis.

Kristy Phillipson, Marketing and Communications Specialist with UnityPoint Health, said there were a total of six injuries between July 1-4 that were related to fireworks at the hospitals in Moline, Rock Island and Bettendorf. The hospital in Muscatine had two patients with fireworks-related injuries. There were no major injuries reported at UnityPoint Health hospitals.