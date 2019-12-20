9-year-old dies after East Moline house fire; Neighbors reaction

One of the two brothers at home in East Moline when their house caught on fire Monday has died,

9-year-old Matthew Auderer died while being treated at the University of Iowa. The East Moline Fire Departmen belives the cause of the fire at 7 1/2 was ab electric space heater.

They say the brothers were alseep in the basement when heat from a burning blanket woke them up.

16-year old Jordan attempted to get his younger brother out of the house, before being forced to escape through a bedroom window.

The teenager tried to get help, and knocked on several neighbors’ doors including Michael Cathcart.

He says, “Jordan got out, and came and knocked on the door, there’s still blood on the door, and we didn’t hear him. He must not have knocked hard enough. If he would have rang the doorbell I could have come out and helped him.”

Cathcart says Jordan knocked on another neighbor’s door, and she was the one who made the 9-1-1 call.

“It’s just really sad, because they were both good kids,” says Cathcart.

He says his heart goes out for the family.

“Especially children, that really hurts.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family on facebook.

https://www.facebook.com/donate/1352263354951309/10218525484505537/