A nine-year-old boy from Davenport has qualified for Team USA and plans to compete in the UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland in August of 2023.

Knox “Fort Knox” Reaves has been racing BMX since he was able to stand. He has been practicing at East Moline BMX two nights per week and competing around the nation at BMX tracks like Music City BMX (Nashville, Tenn.), Oldsmar BMX Supercross (Oldsmar, Fla.), and Hardesty National BMX Stadium (Tulsa, Okla.).

Knox and one of his cycling trophies that towers over him.

His qualification to compete with Team USA in Glasgow, Scotland came at the February 2023 Gator Nationals in Oldsmar, Fla., according to a Visit Quad Cities release.

He will be one of 16 youth competing in his age-group and one of the only for his age and category from the United States. These young athletes will be competing for one of only eight world plates that will be given out during the UCI Cycling World Championships.

His family and the local BMX community are hosting a fundraiser to help send Knox to Scotland later this summer. The fundraiser will be on Friday, June 2, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Rock Reception Hall, 302 1st St., Coal Valley. Walking tacos, silent auction items, and a 50/50 raffle are planned.

More information can be found at the East Moline BMX Facebook page HERE.