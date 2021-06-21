9-year-old girl from Muscatine is battling three rare diseases



Lilly Enriquez is fighting Kawaskai Disease, Parry Romberg Syndrome and Scleroderma.

For nearly 4 years Elizabeth Avila and Lily’s dad have been going to the University of Iowa Stead Children’s Hosptial for their daughter’s treatment.

“During her follow up visits for kawasaki they started running some additional tests at the university and they actually found out that she had Scleroderma which is also another autoimmune deficiency which cause skin tighting and juvenile arthritis,” said Avila.

Her family will soon be gonig to a children’s hospital in Philadelphia, in hopes of finding the right treatment.

“We’re hoping Philadelphia has some answers as far as what we can do for her in the future and kinda elimate some of the life threating that are associated with her diease,” said Avila.

This has been tough on the family especially since little is known about the rare disease.

“Everything that she receives is experimental they don’t have any definite anwer about how like her future is going, we don’t know how progressive either the disease will be,” said Avila.

Finn’s Grill in Milan had a fundraiser for Lilly to help pay for travel expenses.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe page, the money will help with transportation, hotel and a trip to the zoo to help distract Lilly from her treatments.