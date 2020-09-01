90 MPH chase ends when car loses wheel and suspect runs, but trips over sprinkler

A Davenport man is being held on $50,000 bond on multiple charges, including eluding and felony drug charges, after an Iowa state trooper saw a car with an improperly complete temporary Department of Transportation tag.

Donte A. McNabb, 36, faces felony charges of drug tax stamp, second-degree eluding, and five counts of possession with intent to deliver, along with misdemeanor charges of first-offense operating while intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, seatbelt violation, not obeying a traffic control device, unsafe passing and speeding.

Here’s what happened, according to official documents:

McNabb was driving a 2012 Buick LaCrosse about 1 a.m. Sunday in the area of Eastern Avenue and East 53rd Street when an Iowa state trooper pulled him over because of the tag.

McNabb fled after the trooper briefly spoke with him and approached the car.

McNabb then committed “multiple traffic infractions,” including traveling at speeds of more than 90 MPH northbound on Eastern, unsafe passing on the left, failure to obey a traffic control device, making an unsafe turn, failure to yield the right of way, driving into oncoming lanes. Eventually, the front driver’s wheel broke off, and the trooper saw McNabb flee the vehicle with a fanny pack “full of drugs” he tried to empty and throw while he ran away.

The trooper caught up with McNabb, who tripped and fell over a spinkler, and arrested him.

The trooper collected the drugs McNabb tried to throw. They included cocaine, heroin, marijuana, Xanax, and “multiple other unidentified drugs” to be sent to Department of Corrections labs.

Troopers also found a scale, multiple cell phones and open containers.

McNabb, who complained of being short of breath and having chills, was taken to Genesis East.

He is being held on $50,000 secured bond in Scott County Jail. A preliminary phone hearing is set for 10 a.m. Sept. 11 in Scott County Court.